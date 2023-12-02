Susan Sarandon apologizes for anti-Jewish rant at NYC rally — after she’s dropped by top Hollywood talent agency: ‘Terrible mistake’

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon broke her silence Friday night and apologized for her anti-Jewish rant during a pro-Palestinian rally last month in NYC, saying her choice of words was a “terrible mistake.”

Sarandon told the crowd at Union Square on Nov. 17 that Jews are “getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence” as she said she intended “to communicate my concern for an increase in hate crimes.”

“This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true,” Sarandon wrote in an Instagram post.

“As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA., Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continues to this day.”

She claimed she didn’t plan on speaking at the rally, but was invited on stage to say a few words as she was at the rally with a “diverse group of activists seeking to highlight the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and call for a cease-fire.”

