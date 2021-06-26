Breitbart:

Kennebec County, Maine, Republicans joined their colleagues from Aroostook and Piscataquis Counties in censuring Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) for her vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial in February.

The Kennebec GOP voted overwhelmingly Tuesday evening to formally censure Collins by a vote of 49-18.

Helen Tutwiler, chairwoman of the Kennebec County Republican Committee, told News Center Maine Wednesday the vote to censure Collins is “important in re-engaging local voters who, by and large, are very hurt and frustrated with Senator Collins for not supporting even moderate Republican positions.”

A vote to censure the senator in February failed, but Kennebec GOP state committee member Dean Martin said their group has since organized, focused its priorities, and grown its membership.

Tutwiler added the Kennebec County GOP wanted to “send a clear message” that they are “America First” Republicans “who care about keeping local voters engaged and are willing to fight on their behalf.”

She said they would like to see Collins “rejoin state Republicans in their efforts to unify the party.”

News Center Maine reported Annie Clark, the senator’s communications director, responded to the latest censure vote by stressing the senator received “strong grassroots support” in the 2020 general election, soundly defeating far-left Democrat Sara Gideon, who was backed by Planned Parenthood, the abortion industry giant that has also supported pro-choice Collins.

