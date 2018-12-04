CNS NEWS:

A survey released on Nov. 27 found that one in five millennials views the American flag as “a sign of intolerance and hatred,” and two in five think it is okay to burn Old Glory.

The “State of American Patriotism Report,” which was designed to assess the patriotism and historical knowledge of young Americans, also revealed that six in 10 millennials (ages 22-37) believe the United States is racist and sexist.

Millennials are not the only ones who lack patriotism, according to the report. Allegiance to the United States seems to be declining among all young Americans.

Forty-six percent of young Americans, defined as ages 14-37, disagreed with the statement, “America is the greatest country in the world.” In addition, 53% of the same age group said they believe the United States is a sexist country, and 54% believe it is a racist country.

The survey was conducted by the public opinion firm YouGov for the Foundation for Liberty and American Greatness (FLAG), a non-profit organization that educates Americans “about the values and principles that make our nation exceptional.”