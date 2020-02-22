StudyFinds.org:

If you’re looking for a way to improve your day-to-day productivity, finding some time to take a nap could be the answer, according to a survey of 2,000 Americans.

Researchers examined the napping habits and personality traits most associated with nappers and non-nappers to see if getting some midday shut-eye proved helpful. They found that self-identified nappers were more likely to think of themselves as productive people than those who don’t (93% to 85%).

Almost all comparisons between nappers and non-nappers in the study showed that those who nap seem better off. Nappers were more likely to identify as happy (90% to 79%) and confident (89% to 79%), according to the survey, which was commissioned by the mattress company Mattress Nerd.

But the biggest benefit of napping could be for one’s career.

Read more at StudyFinds.org