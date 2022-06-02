BREITBART:

President Joe Biden’s inflation is set to delay 25 percent of Americans from retirement, a Tuesday BMO Real Financial Progress Index survey revealed.

“As a result of inflation, 36% of Americans have reduced their savings and 21% have reduced their retirement savings. A quarter of Americans will need to delay their retirement,” the survey reported.

“Younger Americans are feeling the most impact – over 60% of those aged 18-34 said they had to reduce contributions to their savings,” it added.

The loss of net household income is changing Americans living patterns. The survey found that 80 percent of Americans will have to change their purchasing habits to offset Biden’s inflation:

42% are changing how they shop for groceries. This includes opting for cheaper items, avoiding brand names and buying only the essentials.

46% are either dining out less or consciously spending less when dining out.

31% are driving less to offset the soaring cost of gas.

23% are spending less on vacations or canceling them altogether.

22% are taking measures such as canceling subscriptions to the gym, cable, etc.

