The New York Post:

Nancy Pelosi names Trump impeachment managers, including Eric Swalwell

I am humbled and honored by Speaker Pelosi’s decision to appointment me as an Impeachment Manager. My statement: pic.twitter.com/4wx1piTjiS — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 13, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday named nine managers who will lead President Trump’s second impeachment — including Rep. Eric Swalwell, who faced recent controversy for his relationship with a Chinese spy.

The House on Wednesday will begin impeachment proceedings against Trump for allegedly inciting last week’s Capitol riot. The impeachment is expected to pass with overwhelming Democratic support and at least three Republican votes.

Impeachment managers are in charge of presenting the charges, giving them significant public attention and associating their own credibility with the case. They are particularly prominent during Senate trials.

Pelosi’s selection of Swalwell (D-Calif.) is a bold affirmation of the embattled House intelligence committee member, who has refused to say if he was romantically involved with Chinese spy Fang Fang. The FBI warned him about Fang in 2015 during his first year on the House intelligence committee.

Swalwell’s father and brother remained active Facebook friends with the suspected spy until last month when her operation was publicly reported.

Read more at The New York Post