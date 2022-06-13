RED STATE:

There are a lot of problems with the Jan. 6 Committee, not the least of which it is a compromised, biased group that has only been appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). You’re not talking about an independent investigation looking for the truth. I’m not even sure we have objective law enforcement doing that anymore in this case. This is a political show trial meant to do what it can to help the Democrats’ chances in the midterms.

As I noted, they started off being deceptive in terms of how they presented what President Donald Trump said that day, leaving out him calling for people to act “peacefully,” and after the riot started, telling people to “go home” in “peace.” That showed you right off the bat that they weren’t going to have an honest presentation–but a Hollywood hatchet production with the help of a former ABC official.

But they’ve released a list of some of the witnesses that they’re going to call on Monday, and it has at least one witness who should set off all kinds of conflict red flags. It also says a lot about how they operate.

One of the witnesses is Bill Stepien, a former Trump campaign manager. But there’s also something else that’s important about Stepien. He’s currently advising Rep. Liz Cheney’s opponent, Harriet Hageman, in the Wyoming primary that will be held in August. They’re calling him after Cheney just had some very bad polling in her race. So voila, suddenly they need to call Stepien? Can we say concerning conflict here? If she grills him that’s a big problem, but even if she doesn’t, because she’s so prominent on the Committee, it’s a big issue.

