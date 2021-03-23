Breitbart:

President Joe Biden keeps in regular contact with Barack Obama to canvass his opinion on a range of issues, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Asked by a reporter whether the former president had visited the White House and if the two speak, Psaki replied both Obama and Biden have a collegiate relationship undefined by the traditional roles of president and vice president – instead, they are “friends.”

“They consult and talk about a range of issues and I would expect that continues through the course of President Biden’s presidency,” Psaki said, a report by Fox News outlined. “That can be done over the phone it turns out, and I think if President Obama had been here, you would all know.”

The closeness of Biden and Obama is no secret in Washington and was publicly aired during the last election campaign.

Psaki declined to give an exact number of times the two has spoken, prefering to offer they “keep in regular touch” and their respective teams also were in regular touch “about a range of issues.”

Psaki added given Obama’s work on the Affordable Care Act, which Biden has committed to strengthening and expanding, that is one issue they will talk about.

Fox News reports Biden has tapped a number of individuals who previously served in the Obama administration to join his team, including chief of staff Ron Klain, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

More at Breitbart