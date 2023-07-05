Breitbart

Threads, the soon-to-be-launched app touted by Facebook (now known as Meta) as the “sane” alternative to Elon Musk’s Twitter, will — much like other Facebook apps — collect a dizzying array of details about its users. Screenshots of the app, which is available for pre-download on the App Store, shows it will collect data on users’ health & fitness, financial information, contact information, user content, browsing history, usage data, diagnostics, purchases, location, contacts, search history, identifiers, sensitive info, and more. Many other apps, including Twitter, collect data on their users, but Facebook (along with Google) is particularly notorious for it. The tech giant recently settled a class-action data privacy lawsuit in the U.S. for $725 million, and has been condemned by both Democrat and Republican lawmakers for the way it has handled user data in the past. News of Threads’ data collection policies drew a quip from Twitter owner Elon Musk: “Thank goodness they’re so sanely run.” The phrase “sanely run” comes from a Facebook executive’s comment to employees that the company has “been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run.”

Read more