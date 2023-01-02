The number of migrants illegally crossing into the northeastern United States is surging, authorities are warning.

While most attention on the Biden migrant crisis is focused on the southwest border, the U.S. continues to face growing threats on other frontiers.

Nearly 400 illegal aliens were caught in November in Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector, which covers the entire state of Vermont, as well as New Hampshire and part of New York.

— Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) December 28, 2022

In November of 2021, that number was just 38.

In less than 3 months, Swanton Sector #BorderPatrol Agents have encountered more illegal border crossers than the ENTIRE previous year (FY2022)!



Our Agents are committed to their mission – protecting our homeland.



I am proud of their steadfast determination and vigilance. pic.twitter.com/3J6azNuPuA — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia (@USBPChiefSWB) December 31, 2022