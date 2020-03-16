Following President Trump’s emergency declaration due to the coronavirus pandemic, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said that the United States has made a “turning point” in testing people for the virus.
“We are at a critical inflection point in our country,” Adams told “Fox & Friends.”
Adams said that the United States’ mortality rate numbers are similar to that of Italy “two weeks ago.”
“We have a choice to make as a nation: Do we want to go the direction of South Korea and really be aggressive and lower our mortality rates, or do we want to go the direction of Italy?”
Advertisements