Following President Trump’s emergency declaration due to the coronavirus pandemic, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said that the United States has made a “turning point” in testing people for the virus.

“We are at a critical inflection point in our country,” Adams told “Fox & Friends.”

Adams said that the United States’ mortality rate numbers are similar to that of Italy “two weeks ago.”

“We have a choice to make as a nation: Do we want to go the direction of South Korea and really be aggressive and lower our mortality rates, or do we want to go the direction of Italy?”

