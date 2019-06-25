FOX 5:

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Station in Texas have arrested a group of Haitian nationals every day this past last week.

On June 11, agents assigned to the Del Rio Station arrested a group of 14 people from Haiti. Over the next week, Del Rio Station agents encountered increasingly larger groups of Haitian nationals, including a group of 44 on June 17.

In total, more than 180 people from Haiti have been arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol in Del Rio Sector in the past week.

Prior to this week, Del Rio Sector had apprehended 17 Haitians since October 1, 2018.