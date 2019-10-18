Washington Examiner:

President Trump’s top immigration spokesman on Wednesday said that there are potentially 22 million illegal immigrants inside the United States, nearly twice the estimate regularly cited. Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which handles the legal immigration process, said the number comes from a study done by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. That study put the number at 22.1 million. The number typically cited is 11 million to 13 million illegal immigrants in the country.

The latest estimate, from the Federation for American Immigration Reform, is 14 million. An accurate count is difficult to calculate. But Cuccinelli, who is on the shortlist to lead the Department of Homeland Security, said that for policy purposes it is better to work around the larger potential number than be blind to how big the crisis could actually be. “I was just quoting the MIT study,” he told Secrets after speaking at a Christian Science Monitor newsmaker breakfast.