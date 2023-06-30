The Supreme Court will today decide the fate of President Joe Biden’s $400 billion student loan bailout.

Millions anxiously await the justices’ ruling on the White House’s controversial plan to forgive up to $10,000 in loan debt for borrowers earning less than $125,000 and up to $20,000 for those with Pell Grants.

The landmark decision will come just 24 hours after the bench ruled colleges could no longer use race as a factor in admissions.

The student loans decision will impact up to 26 million Americans who haven’t had to repay their loans for three-and-a-half years because of a COVID pandemic freeze.

Borrowers will have to restart their payments in October, and interest will start recurring in September.

For months, Biden’s student loan blueprint has been at the center of a legal tussle with six Republican-controlled US states.

Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina said he had no legal authority to go ahead with the plan without the sign-off from Congress first.

The program has been on hold since November after a federal appeals court in St. Louis issued an injunction, pausing applications and payouts.

That forced the U.S. government to seek justices’ intervention at the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority.

READ MORE