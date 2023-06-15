The Supreme Court is heading into the final stretch of its current session, the first with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on the bench. While no single case has elicited the political tension that swelled last session after the leak of the court’s historic decision eliminating a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, a number of cases with major social implications will be decided between now and the end of June. Here are the most important cases on the docket and brief accounts of some important opinions the court has recently issued.

Affirmative Action in College Admissions

Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina

Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College

In two parallel cases regarding selective universities, one public and one private, the justices are set to rule on whether colleges can consider race in admissions decisions. The court declared in 1978 that affirmative action is lawful, and has since reaffirmed that holding. But the court’s conservative majority appears ready to reconsider these historic precedents.

The cases are spearheaded by Students for Fair Admissions, a group created by conservative activist Edward Blum, which argues that the pursuit of diversity doesn’t justify taking applicants’ race into account and that doing so goes against constitutional guarantees of equal protection under the law.

