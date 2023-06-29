In a historic ruling, The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Harvard and UNC race-based affirmative action programs are unconstitutional.

Schools nationwide will no longer be able to discriminate against students on the basis of race.

What a beautiful day for freedom, liberty and justice.

The vote was 6-3. Chief Justice Roberts wrote the majority opinion.

All but eight states used race-based affirmative action. The states that did have affirmative action at all prior to the ruling were California, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Arizona, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, and Idaho

