Supreme Court Strikes Fatal Blow to Affirmative Action in Historic Ruling – Bans Race-Based College Admissions- All but Eight States Impacted

In a historic ruling, The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the Harvard and UNC race-based affirmative action programs are unconstitutional.

Schools nationwide will no longer be able to discriminate against students on the basis of race.

What a beautiful day for freedom, liberty and justice.

The vote was 6-3. Chief Justice Roberts wrote the majority opinion.

All but eight states used race-based affirmative action. The states that did have affirmative action at all prior to the ruling were California, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Arizona, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, and Idaho

