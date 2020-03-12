BLOOMBERG.COM

The U.S. Supreme Court backed the Trump administration on a key border policy, letting the government keep enforcing a rule that has forced 60,000 people to wait in Mexico while they seek asylum. The justices, over a dissent by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, blocked a federal appeals court decision that would have let future asylum seekers stay in the U.S. temporarily while their applications are being processed. The appeals court ruling, which would have applied to new applicants in California and Arizona, was set to take effect Thursday. The Supreme Court action suggests the justices are likely to uphold the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the “remain in Mexico” program, should they take up the challenge directly at some point. Neither the court nor Sotomayor gave any reasons. The high court order also averts what President Donald Trump’s administration argued would have been a “rush to the border” if the appeals court decision had taken effect. Crowds of migrants gathered at border crossings in February after that court issued the ruling.

