The laws in question limit who can return early ballots for another person and bars the counting of votes cast in the wrong polling precincts.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pair of Republican-backed Arizona voting restrictions do not run afoul of federal law.

The high court rejected a challenge by Democrats on the measure, dealing a blow to voting rights advocates, according to The Hill.

The vote was 6-3, with Justice Samuel Alito writing for the Majority with the liberal members in dissent.

The nation’s highest court ruled that Arizona’s voting policies were not enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose that would have gone against the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting laws.

