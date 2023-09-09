Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito: Senate Democrat Durbin’s Call for Recusal ‘Unsound’

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito rejected calls from Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) for his recusal from an upcoming case, saying the partisan Democrat’s argument is legally “unsound.”

Durbin sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts on August 3, urging Roberts “to take appropriate steps to ensure” that Alito recused. Alito refused to do so (and there is no indication that Roberts asked him to) and issued a statement explaining his decision.

Alito educated Durbin on the law through his statement, instructing the leftwing Senate Judiciary Committee chairman that “when there is no sound reason for a Justice to recuse, the Justice has a duty to sit” on the bench and hear each case.

