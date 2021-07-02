Just the News:

The florist argues Washington state’s anti-discrimination law is unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court announced Friday that it will not hear a case from a Washington state florist who declined to create a flower arrangement for a same-sex couple’s wedding.

The court refused to hear the case without comment, though three conservative justices – Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch – said they would have taken the case, according to USA Today.

The florist brought the case to the court after Washington state’s anti-discrimination law required her to provide custom flower arrangements for same-sex wedding ceremonies. She argued the law is unconstitutional and went against her religious rights.

More at Just the News