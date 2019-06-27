USA TODAY:

The Supreme Court sent the Trump administration’s request to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census back to a lower court Thursday, giving challengers another chance to block it.

The ruling by Chief Justice John Roberts and joined at least in part by the other justices questioned the rationale for the administration’s effort, just as challenging states and immigrant rights groups have done.

“The evidence tells a story that does not match the explanation (Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross) gave for his decision,” Roberts wrote. “The sole stated reason seems to have been contrived.”

The court’s decision therefore doesn’t end the dispute. And a separate challenge to the administration’s motive for asking the citizenship question remains alive in another federal district court. That inquiry could drag on for much of the summer, jeopardizing the timetable for printing the census questionnaire.

The challenge to the Commerce Department’s plan was the most controversial case on the high court’s docket, affecting 22 million noncitizens and, ultimately, the allocation of seats in the House of Representatives and some $650 billion in federal funds.