Daily Caller

The Supreme Court lifted lower court orders barring the administration from using $2.5 billion in military funds to finance construction of the border wall in a Friday evening decision.

The ruling, called a stay, allows the government to start construction on 100 miles of border wall while litigation continues in the lower courts.

The plaintiffs in Friday’s case said they would ask the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to process the dispute as quickly as possible, in a bid to slow progress on construction.

The Supreme Court allowed President Donald Trump to reprogram $2.5 billion in Pentagon funds to start construction on 100 miles of border wall in a late Friday order. The five conservative justices voted with the government in full. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan indicated their full dissent. Justice Stephen Breyer proposed a compromise in a partial dissent.

