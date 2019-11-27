WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Two weeks of impeachment-related hearings have left the country divided over whether President Trump should be pushed from office, a new poll shows.

The Quinnipiac University poll, released Tuesday, found support for the president’s impeachment had dropped from 48% in late October to 45% a month later. The poll surveyed 1,355 registered voters from Nov. 21-25, with a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points.

House Democrats are pushing to impeach Trump over the Ukraine aid affair, though lawmakers have suggested charges could be expanded to other issues. Fifty-nine percent said they are paying “a lot of attention” to the impeachment hearings in the House Intelligence Committee. Fourteen percent said they were paying little or no attention.

While voters are split on whether they think that the investigation is legitimate, more than three-quarters say the Trump White House should cooperate fully. Trump has said that he is open to testifying in the impeachment hearings, though his administration has to date tried to prevent key advisers from participating. Support for an investigation is higher in the Quinnipiac poll (+12) than in results averaged by RealClearPolitics from Nov. 9-25 (+5).

“The televised impeachment hearings haven’t had much of an effect on the president’s approval rating, or how voters feel about impeachment,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “The numbers still don’t look good for Trump, but they definitely haven’t gotten worse.”