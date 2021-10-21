The current supply chain crisis is one unseen since World War II when ‘there were submarines sinking commercial traders,’ an expert says, and it’s bringing disaster for shoppers as items are being resold for more than double their cost and shipping delays mean more barren shelves.

Holiday shopping is expected to be especially fraught this year, as buyers contend with aggressive resellers and inflated prices – some jacking up toy prices by 400%.

Basic Fun chief executive Jay Foreman – who has been working in the toy industry for more than 30 years – said the current situation is unlike anything he’s ever seen.

