A supervolcano responsible for the largest eruption over the past 5,000 years, has been cranked up a level on the alert stakes.

Taupō in New Zealand has not covered the nation’s north island in lava, rock and ash for nearly 1,800 years but scientists have noticed a shift in its activity.

The alert level for the formidable supervolcano has been raised from 0 to 1 in out of six, for the first time since the measuring system was introduced in 1994.

A series of nearly 700 earthquakes since May, has led Geological agency GeoNet to raise the threat level of the Taupō supervolcano despite them being so small that many were not felt on land.

