American actor Jeffrey Vincent Parise caught Cuba’s figurehead “president” Miguel Díaz-Canel and partner Lis Cuesta enjoying one of Rome’s top fine dining restaurants this week, outraging Cubans who have faced frequent, severe food shortages at home for decades.

Parise, widely known for his role in the television series Supernatural, happened to be eating in the restaurant with fellow actor Jensen Ackles and others at the time of Díaz-Canel’s departure.

“We just had dinner with the President of Cuba,” Parise said in a now-deleted Instagram story post after he recorded Díaz-Canel leaving, joking that the dictator was a “big fan” of Supernatural. Posts made on Instagram’s story feature are automatically set to expire after 24 hours.

Parise’s “dinner” with Díaz-Canel reportedly caused a backlash against the Supernatural actor and his colleagues as some online users believed that the senior Cuban Communist Party official had, in fact, dined with them and was a fan of the show. The actor posted a clarification explaining the joke and assuring concerned viewers that he did not, in fact, share a dinner with the communist figurehead president.

READ MORE