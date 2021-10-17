VARIETY:

Superman is officially moving on from “the American Way.”

Jim Lee, chief creative officer and publisher of DC, announced on Saturday during the virtual fan event DC Fandome that the Man of Steel’s motto will be “evolving” from the well-known mantra that he fights for “Truth, Justice and the American Way.”

Superman’s new “mission statement”: “Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow.”

In a press statement, the company said the decision is meant “to better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world.”

In reality, Superman has followed several mantras over the decades, all of which involved variations on “truth” and “justice” as central to the iconic superhero’s identity.

In fact, “Truth, Justice and the American Way” did not originate with the first Superman comic books by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Instead, the saying came from a “Superman” radio serial in the early 1940s, as a way to cheer on American military efforts in World War II. The “American Way” motto was revived for the “Adventures of Superman” TV series that aired in the 1950s — during the first days of the Cold War and the height of McCarthyism paranoia.

