More than 30 women have stepped forward with claims Superfly actor and rapper Kaalan “KR” Walker raped or sexually abused them in a string of alleged assaults dating back to at least 2013, Los Angeles prosecutors told a judge in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday. The staggering number, which Walker’s camp disputes, was cited by Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi ahead of a trial set to start next month. The serial rape case stems from Walker’s initial arrest in 2018 on charges he lured aspiring models to photo shoots under the guise of helping their careers and attacked them. Walker, 26, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of forcible rape, two counts of unlawful intercourse with a minor, and other felonies related to 11 alleged victims in Los Angeles County, according to court filings obtained by Rolling Stone. Prosecutors argued Monday that in addition to the 11 alleged victims, they had a right to call five more accusers to the witness stand during trial to ask them about alleged assaults that were similar to the charged offenses but didn’t lead to criminal prosecution. Walker’s lawyer, Andrew Flier, argued that adding the women would lengthen the upcoming jury trial by a month and effectively allow prosecutors to “bolster” the “weaker” allegations underlying the case. “As we look at the totality of this case, over 30 victims, the people are not being unreasonable in their selection of only a few victims as it relates to [prior bad acts] purposes,” Fardghassemi responded.

