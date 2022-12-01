A “superbug” known as Candida auris (C. auris) has caused 774 cases in Nevada hospitals and other care facilities, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

A total of 63 Nevada deaths have been linked to C. auris, according to DHHS. The deaths were not necessarily caused by the fungus, KTLA sister station KLAS added.

C. auris is a fungus that can cause severe illness in hospitalized patients. If it’s introduced into the bloodstream, the fungus can spread throughout the body and cause serious invasive infections. It was listed in 2019 as one of five “urgent” superbugs monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

