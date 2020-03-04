CNN

There are the early leaders in three states

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are early leaders in these states:

Massachusetts (91 Delegates): Biden, Sanders and Warren

Oklahoma (37 Delegates): Biden and Sanders

Maine (24 Delegates): Biden and Sanders

Former Vice President Joe Biden will win Alabama, CNN projects. There are 52 delegates at stake in Alabama.

This is his third win of the night. CNN projected that Biden will win North Carolina and Virginia.

READ MORE AT CNN