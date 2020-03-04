CNN
There are the early leaders in three states
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are early leaders in these states:
Massachusetts (91 Delegates): Biden, Sanders and Warren
Oklahoma (37 Delegates): Biden and Sanders
Maine (24 Delegates): Biden and Sanders
Former Vice President Joe Biden will win Alabama, CNN projects. There are 52 delegates at stake in Alabama.
This is his third win of the night. CNN projected that Biden will win North Carolina and Virginia.
