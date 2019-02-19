THE SUN:

“SUPER” gonorrhoea may sound dramatic, but it’s a real and increasing threat.

While regular “regular” gonorrhoea (AKA the clap) is the UK’s second most common STI, the number of cases of the new antibiotic-resistant strain is slowly on the rise.

Last year, the first recorded case was diagnosed in the UK after a guy caught it having sex while on his holiday in South East Asia.

A month ago, we had two new cases in heterosexual women from Britain.

ITV’s resident GP and a founding GP of GPDQ, Dr Sara Kayat, says that what is more worrying about the most recent cases is that one was contracted in the UK and the other in mainland Europe.

“The super STI is getting closer,” she said.