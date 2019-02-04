DEADLINE:

The 13-3 win for the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams last night wasn’t the most exciting Super Bowl ever played by any measure, but the 2019 big NFL game was sure one for the history books.

First of all, in the Patriots’ third consecutive visit to Super Bowl, the match-up in Atlanta on Sunday was the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever, a dubious honor at best. The record was previously held by Super Bowl VII, which saw the Miami Dolphins best the Washington Redskins 14-7 on January 14, 1973.

Secondly, Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady is now the first NFL player to win six Super Bowl rings with this latest triumph for the Massachusetts team. With this sixth Super Bowl win for the Patriots, the 41-year old Brady also has been in nine Super Bowls over his career, more than any other NFL player ever – which is not a record to scoff at in any way.

However, when it comes to ratings, Super Bowl LIII is not one anyone’s going to want to brag about.

Shown on CBS for the first time since 2016 and with ad spots going for around $5 million each, the Rams’ loss scored a 44.9/68 in metered market results.

To put that in the starkest light of day, that’s a dip of just over 5.2% from the big NFL battle of February 4, 2018 on NBC in the first round of ratings. On a larger playing field, that metered market result for yesterday’s game is the worst the Super Bowl has done in the early numbers since the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals on February 1, 2009.



