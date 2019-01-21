FOX NEWS:

Skywatchers have been enjoying a rare ‘super blood Moon’ as the Earth’s natural satellite turned a stunning shade of red.

The celestial event, which is also this year’s only total lunar eclipse, generated plenty of buzz. “Visible for its entirety in North and South America, this eclipse is referred to by some as a super blood moon – ‘super’ because the Moon will be closest to Earth in its orbit during the full moon and ‘blood’ because the total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon a reddish hue,” explains NASA, in a statement.

Across much of the globe, photographers pointed their cameras skyward to capture the rare event. In New York, for example, clusters of photographers braved sub-zero temperatures to capture the eclipse above the city’s famous skyline.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire Moon enters Earth’s shadow. Earth’s atmosphere is responsible for the Moon’s color change during the eclipse. “As sunlight passes through it, the small molecules that make up our atmosphere scatter blue light, which is why the sky appears blue,” explains NASA, on its website. “This leaves behind mostly red light that bends, or refracts, into Earth’s shadow. We can see the red light during an eclipse as it falls onto the Moon in Earth’s shadow.”