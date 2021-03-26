Breitbart:

A student has been reinstated by State University of New York (SUNY) Geneseo after being suspended from the school’s education program after he expressed his views on biology on social media, stating “a man is a man,” and “a woman is a woman.”

Education student Owen Stevens states that SUNY-Geneseo has reinstated him, allowing him to continue his field teaching programs, according to a report by Daily Wire.

The issue began last November, after classmates saw Stevens’ Instagram videos and complained.

In one video, the student said, in part, “a man is a man, a woman is a woman. A man is not a woman, and a woman is not a man,” said Stevens in one of the videos in question. “A man cannot become a woman, and a woman cannot become a man.”

“I will not be silenced by an ideologically driven anti-truth administration. They are trying to discredit basic dissent from conservatives. Absolutely unreal,” wrote Stevens in an Instagram caption, which included a purported screenshot of a memo sent to the campus community from the office of the university’s president, which used the situation as an opportunity to virtue signal.

