ABC 7:

A driver who authorities say appeared to deliberately plow into a group of people in Sunnyvale Tuesday night, including a 13-year-old girl, has been identified. The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety tweeted a photo of 34-year-old Isaiah Joel Peoples on Wednesday.

Police say that there is no indication that this incident was related to terrorism. However, the suspect did not offer any statements of remorse and police are still working to determine a motive.

A witness to a California crash that injured eight people said Wednesday he was waiting for a traffic light to turn green when a Toyota Corolla plowed through the intersection at a high speed, sending pedestrians flying into the air in the Silicon Valley city of Sunnyvale.

Don Draper, 72, said he was so enraged that he marched over to the car that had stopped after slamming into a tree. He found the driver slumped over the steering wheel as the car hissed steam. The door was open.