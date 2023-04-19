Cannabis may be driving a rising number of Americans to the brink of suicide, a study suggests.

Researchers who analyzed national poison center data found that the number of people who had marijuana in their system when they tried to kill themselves has risen 17 percent every year since 2009.

Of the 18,700 cases involving cannabis over the past 12 years, around one in 10 resulted in death or permeant disability and younger people were more likely to be high on weed when they attempted suicide.

Study co-author Tracy Klein, associate professor of nursing at Washington State University, said: ‘We need to educate kids and parents around the risks of cannabis.

‘I think many people just aren’t aware the impacts cannabis can have on brain development, and on behavioral and mental health, especially in adolescents and young adults.’

