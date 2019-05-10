NEW YORK POST:

A suicidal Delta passenger tried to yank open the plane’s door mid-flight — forcing a pilot to declare an emergency as it landed at LaGuardia Airport on Friday, sources told The Post.

The chaos on Flight 5935, which originated from North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham International Airport, was captured on live air traffic control audio.

“We just had a mentally disturbed passenger tried to open the forward door,” the pilot said, according to the audio obtained by NBC New York. “Everything is under control now. We’re going to be taxiing to the gate.”

The pilot initially alerted air traffic control, “Would like to declare an emergency. The forward service door has been opened.”

The passenger, described as a 20-year-old female, stated that she wanted to commit suicide as she tried to open the emergency door while the plane was descending to land, sources said.