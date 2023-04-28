Sudan’s Islamists are out of favor and out of power after once being the force behind the country’s military rulers.

But they are now using sophisticated social media networks and AI to try to worm their way back to a position of influence amid the country’s turmoil.

Sudan’s top two military leaders have spent most of the past two weeks fighting for control of Africa’s third largest nation, prompting the U.S. and other foreign nations to evacuate diplomats and nationals.

Islamist groups are using those images to claim that the West is in retreat and they are poised for victory, just like the Taliban in Afghanistan, according to research by a social media monitoring group.

Their online networks have even used AI technology to spread fake audio recordings suggesting the U.S. was trying to reduce the influence of Islam on the country.

