NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

A woman charged with manslaughter for stabbing a straphanger to death as they brawled inside a Brooklyn subway station was acting in self-defense, her lawyer claimed Wednesday.

Mia Simmons, 20, got into a fight with victim Latanya Watson on a Manhattan-bound No. 3 train about 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Both women got off at the Sutter Ave. station in Brownsville, where the showdown escalated in the mezzanine after the victim pepper sprayed Simmons as they walked through the turnstile, cops said.

The brawl ended with 30-year-old Watson fatally stabbed. But the suspect’s attorney, Guy Oksenhendler, claims his client, a home health aide, was actually fighting for her life — and only got the upper hand after she wrestled the knife away from the victim.