NYPOST

You don’t have to get on a train to go downtown. A Manhattan couple apparently turned on by the sights, sounds and smells of New York’s least romantic locale had sex in not one but two subway stations on the same day, cops said on Tuesday. The two turned Grand Central into glans central during a caught-on-camera tryst amid the climax of the evening rush around 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 — mere hours after getting heated at the Bowling Green station, sources said. A graphic, 38-second video, shot from inside a train at the bustling Midtown station, opens with the rail-riding Romeo locked in a passionate embrace with his lover on the grimy 4/5/6-train platform. An apparently stunned silence fills the car, broken only by a prerecorded “Stand clear of the closing doors” announcement, as the man appears to perform oral sex on his partner, sprawled out on a pile of their crumpled clothing with a rolling suitcase by her head.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST