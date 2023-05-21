In a recent interview with the New York Post, Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old decorated Marine veteran and college student, adamantly maintained that the fatal chokehold killing of Jordan Neely was not motivated by race but rather by a broken system that failed both him and the victim.

Jordan Neely is the homeless man who recently died on the New York City subway system while being restrained by other passengers.

The media and far-left Democrats have been working overtime to portray Neely as an innocent victim of murder.

Race protesters demanded Penny be charged for Neely’s death. Earlier this month, Penny surrendered to authorities and was charged with second-degree manslaughter, punishable by 3 to 15 years in prison. He posted bail for $100,000.

This comes after Bragg’s office has decided to press charges against Penny without being presented to a grand jury.

In his interview with The Post, Penny denied any racial motivation behind the incident, emphasizing that the events were a tragic consequence of a larger problem.

“This had nothing to do with race,” said Penny.

“I judge a person based on their character. I’m not a white supremacist.”

READ MORE