DNC platform should wake up Trump-wary suburbanites – here are 7 reasons why

Suburban voters better start paying attention, because the Biden-Harris ticket and the Democratic Party platform that’s been rolled out this week will hit them like a ton of bricks if they win in November.

This is important because recent polls indicate that white suburban women who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 are trending away from him in 2020.

As a white male who was the county executive of New York’s largest suburb, and who did not vote for Trump in 2016, I understand where they’re coming from. But as someone who plans to vote for Trump over Biden this time around, here are seven reasons why I want to suburban women (and men) to think carefully about their vote.

But, first, let’s dissect why suburban women are rejecting a second Trump term. It’s not his policies; it’s his demeanor.

As late as February of this year, six in 10 Americans said in a Gallup poll that they felt better off after the first three years of Trump.

Yet, nearly 60% of suburban women in the poll viewed Trump’s character negatively.

This seems to be the driving force behind the fact that a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll showing 66% of suburban women disapprove of the job President Trump is doing.

Meanwhile, there’s no question Republicans took a huge hit with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released earlier this year showed support for Republicans among suburbanites dropped 7 points from 50 percent in February to 43 percent in March.

A recent Fox News poll now has Trump down 11 points in the suburbs.

The pandemic, the social unrest in the streets, and the self-destructive tweets from the president himself, have distracted voters from the destructive economic policies being espoused by the Democrats’ standard-bearer.

1. Taxes – Get ready to pay more –

It was the Trump tax cuts and deregulation that accelerated unemployment down to record low levels. These policies boosted confidence within the corporate world, leading to enormous investment (and the market soaring) and wages piercing the 3% level for the first time in over a decade.

Biden plans on reversing the measures that created this historic economic boom. After Obama raised taxes in 2013 significantly, businesses recoiled.

2. Doubling capital gains taxes – Not to be overlooked is Biden’s proposals to double the capital gains tax. What happens when these folks sell their businesses that they built up over the last 25 years?

3. Estate taxes

4. Raising business taxes

5. Ending the Business Income deduction

6. Supersede local zoning powers in the name of social justice.

7. Violent Crimes Coming Your Way

