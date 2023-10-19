Substitute-teacher couple busted for prostitution to make extra money or ‘they’ll starve’ after cops pull off undercover operation

Two Tennessee elementary substitute teachers, who are also a couple, were cited for prostitution after police completed an undercover operation, with one saying they did it for extra money for several years or they’d “starve.”

Ezra Fry, 22, and David Acevedo, 25, who both work in Hamilton County Schools, were caught in August.

Police began the undercover sting when one officer reached out to Fry on “an illicit prostitution website” posing as a “john” looking to set up a sexual encounter, according to WTVC, citing a police report.

Fry, who uses they/them pronouns, responded by saying it would cost $150 and sharing what they would and wouldn’t do.

During the exchange, Fry allegedly told the undercover cop, they usually go to the client’s house but insisted it was safer to do it at their home because their husband would be present and it was the “john’s” first time.

READ MORE