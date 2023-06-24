An American tourist submersible expert who took a trip with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush on the Titan sub in April 2019 said the hull made ominous cracking sounds throughout their 12,000-foot voyage, and he warned Rush to slow down his Titanic plans.

Karl Stanley, who runs a tourist sub business based in Honduras, said he was invited by Rush to try out his sub, Titan, in the Bahamas.

Rush, 61, had founded the tourist company OceanGate in 2009, and designed the carbon fiber hull of Titan vessel the himself.

He was among five people killed when the Titan lost contact on Sunday morning as it was attempting to reach the wreck of the Titanic. The sub is now believed to have imploded during its descent: debris from the vessel was discovered on Thursday on the sea bed, only 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic.

Stanley on Friday night told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he was not overly concerned about the noise during the April 2019 trip, because Rush had warned him that it was creaking. Rush was at the controls.

