A stunning photo posted Sunday afternoon on Twitter shows the sun shining in a clear blue sky over powerful Hurricane Dorian as a US Air Force plane flies through the calm center of the chaos. A fluffy, brilliant white cloud stretches in a semicircle across the bottom of the spectacular image, which also shows a six-bladed propeller engine near the lower left-hand corner. “The eye of #Dorian,” tweeted Garret Black, whose profile describes him as a “Meteorologist” and “Air Force Hurricane Hunter.”

