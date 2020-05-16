NY POST

Wet markets selling wild animals for meat, including monkeys and bats, are still open for business in Asia — even after some governments vowed to ban the wildlife trade amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to footage released by an animal rights group. Investigators with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) recorded video footage showing markets selling live dogs, monkey, civets, snakes and bats — one of the animals that has been widely blamed for spreading COVID-19. “PETA is calling on government officials to shut down these Petri dishes for pandemics,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a press release. The video opens showing the Jatinegara Bird Market in Jakarta selling bats, monkeys, and civets — which have been linked to SARS — despite the city being the epicenter for COVID-19 in Indonesia.

