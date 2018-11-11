NY POST

Yair Rodriguez produced one of the most sensational knockouts in UFC history when he floored Chan Sung Jung with just one second to go. Rodriguez, 26, pulled off a rarely seen backward upward elbow with 4:59 on the clock in the fifth round to win the main event of UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver. Jung was literally just a second from victory as he led on two of the three judges’ scorecards before being brutally floored with the stunning move. The Korean went on the attack with a big left hook, but Rodriguez ducked expertly and threw his right elbow up.

