Stunning elbow at literal last second may be greatest UFC finish ever

NY POST

Yair Rodriguez produced one of the most sensational knockouts in UFC history when he floored Chan Sung Jung with just one second to go. Rodriguez, 26, pulled off a rarely seen backward upward elbow with 4:59 on the clock in the fifth round to win the main event of UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver. Jung was literally just a second from victory as he led on two of the three judges’ scorecards before being brutally floored with the stunning move. The Korean went on the attack with a big left hook, but Rodriguez ducked expertly and threw his right elbow up.

READ MORE A THE NY POST

Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"?

Advertisements