The number of America’s young people identifying as transgender has almost doubled recently, with citizens ages 13 to 25 accounting for a disproportionate number of that population, according to a new study.

The University of California, Los Angeles, law school’s Williams Institute conducted a study based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data showing a massive generational shift in those identifying as the opposite gender to which they are born.

While only 0.5 percent of all adults identify as transgender, according to the data, 1.4 percent of 13- to 17-year-olds identify as transgender as well as 1.3 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds.

