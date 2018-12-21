STUDY FINDS:

A third of natural-born Americans are thinking about packing up and living elsewhere — outside the United States — but it may not be for the reason you think, a new study finds.

Researchers from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom and Tufts University in the U.S. say that the most popular reason (87.4 percent) to give life a shot in another country is the simple desire to explore the world. Surprisingly, whether a person identifies as liberal or conservative politically had no correlation to their hopes of moving overseas.

“While one might think that ideological orientation plays a role, at least in this pre-Trump survey, we found out that it did not, at least not directly,” says Dr. Amanda Klekowski von Koppenfels, of Kent’s Brussels School of International Studies, in a release.

Yet while politics didn’t have a direct link, the authors found that those who didn’t feel very strongly about their national identity were also more likely to leave.

“When we looked at what underlying factors played a role in Americans’ thinking about migrating, we found that having a less than ‘very strong’ American national identity was an important factor,” says Klekowski von Koppenfels. “Others that played a role were knowing other Americans who had lived abroad or having served in the U.S. military, both of which are networks our respondents might tap into.”