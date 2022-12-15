A study published in Cureus explores the relationship between diet and depression. The researchers found that following a healthy diet high in fruits and vegetables and avoiding inflammatory foods high in salt and sugar may decrease the risk of developing depressive symptoms or clinical depression. Avoiding junk food, fast food and high meat intake also showed a reduced risk.

The researchers highlight that diets’ role in depression may go beyond what is consumed and argue that dietary patterns, eating habits, the time between meals and what type of cuisine one follows may all play a role, although further research is needed.

The new study points out that depression threatens the economy in both industrialized and developing nations. The World Health Organization said earlier this year that one year of lost productivity costs the global economy US$1 trillion annually, and equals 12 billion lost working days.

